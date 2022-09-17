MCIA Inc Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. 19,995,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,529,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.