MCIA Inc Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 69,825,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

