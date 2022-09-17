MCIA Inc Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $49,578,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,206,000.

AOR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 269,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

