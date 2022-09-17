MCIA Inc Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MCIA Inc lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gartner by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.08. 1,848,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

