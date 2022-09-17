MCIA Inc Sells 173 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCIA Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. 2,557,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,749. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.