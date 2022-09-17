McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.