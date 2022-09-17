McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,930. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.