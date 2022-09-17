Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Buys $10,476,263.70 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

