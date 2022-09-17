Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $90.25. 14,640,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

