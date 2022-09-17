Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) Short Interest Update

Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Meltwater Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Meltwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

See Also

