Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

