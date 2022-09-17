Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Lowered to €10.50 at Berenberg Bank

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

