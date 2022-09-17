M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,156,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 3,278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.7 days.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPUF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.14.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

