MiamiCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MiamiCoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

