Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $422.43 million and $9.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 677,685,192 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

