MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) versus Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Head-To-Head Survey

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.62% 26.00% 17.67% Recruiter.com Group -66.22% -123.06% -75.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.78 $5.95 million $0.28 8.32 Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.90 -$16.33 million ($1.25) -1.08

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.