Minto Apartment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The company had revenue of C$35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

