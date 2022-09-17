Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,437 shares during the period. Mission Produce comprises approximately 5.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 46.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. 354,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.02.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $125,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.