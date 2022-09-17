Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 91.4% in August

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.50. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

