Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 91.4% in August

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.50. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
Mitesco Company Profile
