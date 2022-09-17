Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Down 3.6 %
Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.17.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
