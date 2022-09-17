MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,834 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,981. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.