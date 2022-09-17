MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $443,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,718,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,648. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

