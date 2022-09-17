MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.2 %

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow stock traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.80. 2,138,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.