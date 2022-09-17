MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 18,479 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

