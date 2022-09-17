MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,076 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 8,713,262 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.