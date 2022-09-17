Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

