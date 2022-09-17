Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

