MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. MoneyGram International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.25% of MoneyGram International worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $23,168,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $16,222,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $12,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 724,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

