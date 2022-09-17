Moonshot (MSHOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,693.00

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.02028576 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102746 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827768 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonshot Coin Trading
