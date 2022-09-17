MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $456.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.36. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

