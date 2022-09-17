M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

