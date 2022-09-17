MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €185.00 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 4.1 %

ETR MTX opened at €155.00 ($158.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €154.05 ($157.19) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

