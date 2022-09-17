My Personal CFO LLC Invests $1.17 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. AT&T makes up 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

