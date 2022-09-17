Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 97.0% in August

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mymetics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Mymetics
