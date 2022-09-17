Nabox (NABOX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $464,006.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nabox has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

