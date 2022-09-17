National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,068,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 5,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 739.7 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

