National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

