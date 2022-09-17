Neoteric Price Up 170% This Week (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the U.S. dollar. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Neoteric Coin Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
