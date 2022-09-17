NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

NTST stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

