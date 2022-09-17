New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Update

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,028,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New America Energy Stock Performance

New America Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,064,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,412,703. New America Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It offers automobile title loans. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc and changed its name to New America Energy Corp. in November 2010.

