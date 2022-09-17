New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Update

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,028,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New America Energy Stock Performance
New America Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,064,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,412,703. New America Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
New America Energy Company Profile
