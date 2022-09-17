New Found Gold (NFGC) & The Competition Financial Analysis

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Found Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.71% -8.81% -0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 548 2933 3716 78 2.46

Valuation and Earnings

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.10%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 76.11%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares New Found Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -7.77 New Found Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $110.47 million -3.20

New Found Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Found Gold peers beat New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

