Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $97.02 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

