NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Up 2%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 113,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,027,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.14.

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 498.98% and a negative return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

