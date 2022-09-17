Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 6,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $342.44 million for the quarter.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

