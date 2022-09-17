NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

