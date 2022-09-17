NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 46,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

