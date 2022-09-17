Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $98,034.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nimiq uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,362,116,012 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,116,012 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

