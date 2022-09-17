Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.