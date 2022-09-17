Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

