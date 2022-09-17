Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 37.7% in August

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Niu Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $4.98 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.