Nkcfo LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $38,604,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 203,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

