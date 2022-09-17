NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NL Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NL Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NL Industries stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.97.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 48.59%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.